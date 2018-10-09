Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, October 9, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Big Ten win a confidence booster
| Subscribe

Big Ten win a confidence booster

Tue, 10/09/2018 - 4:52pm | Scott Richey

Illinois redshirt senior tight end Austin Roberts breaks down the positive effects of the Illini's win against Rutgers, while redshirt sophomore center Doug Kramer discusses the growth of the offensive line.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...