Big Ten win a confidence booster
Tue, 10/09/2018 - 4:52pm | Scott Richey
Illinois redshirt senior tight end Austin Roberts breaks down the positive effects of the Illini's win against Rutgers, while redshirt sophomore center Doug Kramer discusses the growth of the offensive line.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
