Dudek reflects on injury, career
Dudek reflects on injury, career

Wed, 10/10/2018 - 1:50pm | Scott Richey

Mikey Dudek's football career is finished. Another surgery — which he doesn't want — would open that door again, but the Illinois wide receiver is ready to move forward. He discusses his third season-ending injury and Illini career.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
