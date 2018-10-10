Dudek reflects on injury, career
Wed, 10/10/2018 - 1:50pm | Scott Richey
Mikey Dudek's football career is finished. Another surgery — which he doesn't want — would open that door again, but the Illinois wide receiver is ready to move forward. He discusses his third season-ending injury and Illini career.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
