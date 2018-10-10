Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Illini emphasizing pressure, containment on defense
| Subscribe

Illini emphasizing pressure, containment on defense

Wed, 10/10/2018 - 2:22pm | Scott Richey

Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson breaks down the challenge the Illini will face with a potent Purdue offense, how they'll try and stop Boilermakers' quarterback David Blough, the need for more pressure up front and limiting just how many yards they give up.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...