What to do when you're back for Homecoming: Spurlock Museum
Wed, 10/10/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
Headed to campus for homecoming this weekend? Leading up to the big game, N-G multimedia specialist Anthony Zilis will spotlight four hot spots worth a visit.
No. 1: SPURLOCK MUSEUM, where he talked to Mike VanBlaricum , who was instrumental in the curation of the museum’s sesquicentennial exhibit. “We tried to highlight things all the way from the beginning of the university through modern times,” he said.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
