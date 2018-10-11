Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illini locked in a month from opener
Thu, 10/11/2018 - 3:08pm | Scott Richey

Sophomore guard Trent Frazier and senior guard Aaron Jordan represented Illinois at Big Ten media day Thursday in Rosemont. Frazier breaks down his improvement and the steps this Illini team can take, while Jordan discusses the vibe with the team and how better passing and shooting will help the offense.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
