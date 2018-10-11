Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Judah Christian-St. Thomas More boys' soccer regional semis highlights
Judah Christian-St. Thomas More boys' soccer regional semis highlights

Thu, 10/11/2018 - 7:00am | Colin Likas

Video highlights from a Class 1A regional boys' soccer semifinal between Judah Christian and St. Thomas More in Champaign on Oct. 10, 2018, with postmatch reaction from Tribe coach Josh Birky and athlete Micah Mills, as well as Sabers coach James Johnson.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
