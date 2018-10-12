Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday on the Farm with Mike Briggs
Fri, 10/12/2018 - 12:00pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks in with a local farmer. This week he interviewed Mike Briggs, president of the Champaign County Farm Bureau board, about how harvest is looking at his farm near Ludlow.

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
