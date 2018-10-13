Homecoming tour: Kam's

Alumni won't see much that differs from their memories when they enter Kam's this homecoming weekend, but they might smell a difference.

When Cochrane's of Champaign took over the iconic campus bar, they regrouted the floors, in the process finding hundreds of writing utensils that had settled into the floor and removing the musty smell that the bar was known for.

"We have really cleaned the place up. We've gone through, we've redone the floors," general manager Jason Reda said. "As far as everything else, we really tried to keep the nostalgia of the place alive just so everyone knows what they're coming back to. We like the decor of the place."

