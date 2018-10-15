Crime Stoppers: Hickory St. theft

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a theft at Bash Pepper Roofing, located at 712 N. Hickory St. in Champaign.

Those with information contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always kept anonymous.

Videographer/Producer: The News-Gazette