Crime Stoppers: Hickory St. theft
Mon, 10/15/2018 - 12:42pm | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a theft at Bash Pepper Roofing, located at 712 N. Hickory St. in Champaign.

Those with information contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always kept anonymous.

