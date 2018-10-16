Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois managing quarterback situation
Tue, 10/16/2018 - 1:00pm | Scott Richey

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith reflects on his group's performance against Purdue and how he's managing the quarterback situation. AJ Bush Jr. is still atop the depth chart, but the Illini are being careful with the potential still for a redshirt for M.J. Rivers II.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
