Illinois managing quarterback situation
Tue, 10/16/2018 - 1:00pm | Scott Richey
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith reflects on his group's performance against Purdue and how he's managing the quarterback situation. AJ Bush Jr. is still atop the depth chart, but the Illini are being careful with the potential still for a redshirt for M.J. Rivers II.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
