Judah Christian-Unity boys' soccer regional final highlights
Tue, 10/16/2018 - 7:00am | Colin Likas

Video highlights from the Class 1A St. Thomas More boys' soccer regional final between Judah Christian and Unity on Oct. 13, 2018, with postmatch reaction from Tribe coach Josh Birky and athlete Joe Linsner, as well as Rockets coach Michel Stringer.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
