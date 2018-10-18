Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Class 1A Judah Christian boys' soccer sectional semifinal highlights
Thu, 10/18/2018 - 10:57am | Colin Likas

Video highlights from the Class 1A Judah Christian boys' soccer sectional semifinals on Oct. 17, 2018, with postmatch reaction from Judah Christian coach Josh Birky and athlete Griffin Fazio, and Uni High coach Phil Anders and athlete Albert Lee.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
