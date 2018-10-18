VIDEO: The zany set and costume design behind Krannert's newest play
Thu, 10/18/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
An exploding snake, a ball pit, a dress with church bells all play a part in "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," at Krannert Center, which opens on Friday. Hear from the people who put together the crazy set, prop and costume designs.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
10/13/2018
