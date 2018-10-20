Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, October 20, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Frustration mounting after loss at Wisconsin
| Subscribe

Frustration mounting after loss at Wisconsin

Sat, 10/20/2018 - 4:27pm | Scott Richey

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith breaks down his team's 49-20 loss to No. 23 Wisconsin, including thoughts on switching quarterbacks and his team's defensive struggles.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...