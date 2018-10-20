Illini not interested in any moral victories

Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti discusses the disappointing of Saturday's 49-20 loss at No. 23 Wisconsin in addition to the Illini's turnover trouble. Then M.J. Rivers II goes in on the quarterback change against the Badgers, while safety Stanley Green breaks down the struggles in run defense and defensive lineman Lere Oladipo talks about being back on the field in a bigger role.

Videographer/Producer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette