Illini coaches want team looking forward
Mon, 10/22/2018 - 3:42pm | Scott Richey

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith discusses how he wants his team to react after the loss at Wisconsin and what might come at quarterback heading into Saturday's game at Maryland.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
