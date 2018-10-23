Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ball security paramount for Illini offense

Tue, 10/23/2018 - 2:00pm | Scott Richey

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith discusses Reggie Corbin's unique ability at running back, the importance of taking care of the ball, how Ra'Von Bonner and Dre Brown played in place of Mike Epstein at Wisconsin, getting Ricky Smalling more involved and the challenge the Illini offense will face against the Maryland defense.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
