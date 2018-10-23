This week's game a 'must win'
Tue, 10/23/2018 - 10:48am | Scott Richey
Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner discusses his likely increased workload at Maryland and the importance of Saturday's game against the Terrapins, while offensive lineman Alex Palczewski breaks down how the Illini move forward after two blowout losses.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
