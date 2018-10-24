Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Class 3A Unity volleyball regional semifinals highlights
Wed, 10/24/2018 - 4:48pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights from the Class 3A Unity volleyball regional semifinals on Oct. 23, 2018, with postmatch reaction from Champaign Central coach Mike Deterding, Urbana coach Erika Mennig, Unity coach Kylie McCulley and athlete Lily Glanzer, and Mahomet-Seymour coach Stacey Buzicky.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
