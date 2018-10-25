Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Champaign Central vs. Jacksonville boys' soccer highlights
Thu, 10/25/2018 - 3:45pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights from a Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth boys' soccer sectional semifinal between Champaign Central and Jacksonville on Oct. 24, 2018, with postmatch reaction from Maroons coach Nick Clegg and athlete Peter Wagner, as well as Crimsons coach Evan Philpott.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
