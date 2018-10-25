VIDEO: Automation makes La Boheme a 'dance between technology and people'

The story of La Boheme revolves around four Bohemian artists.

But in the telling of the story of the Italian opera at Krannert Center, mechanics are heavily involved. Three motors power the automated sets, which move on and off the stage while the curtain is up and the audience watches a choreographed movement of actors and backdrops.

“We get to watch them watch the world evolve,” technical director Patrick Szczotka said, “and it builds itself right in front of the audience.”

No play at Krannert Center has quite matched the scale of the automation that audiences will witness from Thursday through Sunday at Lyric Theatre according to director Nathan Gunn. The sets move on as the scene goes on and the actors move, creating a setting that changes seamlessly.

“It’s one big, beautifully coordinated dance between technology and people,” Gunn said.

It’s a dance that keeps people focused on the music, and not the extra sounds that can come with moving large pieces of equipment in and out.

“What you’ll find is that it’s relatively silent,” Gunn said. “You don’t hear a buzz or a rumbling, you don’t here a buzz or kachunking, anything like that, it just glides on. And everything changes and all you hear is the beautiful sounds coming from the orchestra and out of the mouths of the people on stage.”

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette