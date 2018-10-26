Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday on the Farm with John Reifsteck
Fri, 10/26/2018 - 12:42pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks in with a local farmer. This week he interviewed John Reifsteck, who farms between Champaign and Tolono, about how U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue ended up on his farm this week.

Ben Zigterman
