Monday, October 29, 2018

Crime Stoppers: Shooting on Kenwood Dr.
Mon, 10/29/2018 - 11:26am | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a shooting that took place on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 11:52 a.m. on the 300 block of Kenwood Dr.

Those with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always kept anonymous.

