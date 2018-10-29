Crime Stoppers: Shooting on Kenwood Dr.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a shooting that took place on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 11:52 a.m. on the 300 block of Kenwood Dr.

Those with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always kept anonymous.

