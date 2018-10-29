Crime Stoppers: Shooting on Kenwood Dr.
Mon, 10/29/2018 - 11:26am | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a shooting that took place on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 11:52 a.m. on the 300 block of Kenwood Dr.
Those with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always kept anonymous.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
10/29/2018
-
10/15/2018
-
10/1/2018
-
9/17/2018
-
9/10/2018
-
-
-
-
7/30/2018
-
7/23/2018
-
6/25/2018
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.