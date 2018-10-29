Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illini dealing with off-the-field issues during Minnesota prep
Mon, 10/29/2018 - 6:38pm | Scott Richey

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith discusses Lere Oladipo's arrest on domestic battery charges, defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson's resignation and Saturday's game against Minnesota during his weekly Monday press conference at Memorial Stadium.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
