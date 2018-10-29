Illini dealing with off-the-field issues during Minnesota prep
Mon, 10/29/2018 - 6:38pm | Scott Richey
Illinois football coach Lovie Smith discusses Lere Oladipo's arrest on domestic battery charges, defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson's resignation and Saturday's game against Minnesota during his weekly Monday press conference at Memorial Stadium.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
10/23/2018
-
10/23/2018
-
10/22/2018
-
10/20/2018
-
10/20/2018
-
10/17/2018
-
10/16/2018
-
10/15/2018
-
10/13/2018
-
10/13/2018
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.