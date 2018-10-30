Finishing drives key for Illini offense
Tue, 10/30/2018 - 4:03pm | Scott Richey
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith breaks down how his group played at Maryland and what needs to change heading into Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
10/30/2018
-
10/30/2018
-
-
10/23/2018
-
10/23/2018
-
10/22/2018
-
10/20/2018
-
10/20/2018
-
10/17/2018
-
10/16/2018
-
10/15/2018
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.