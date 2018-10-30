Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Finishing drives key for Illini offense
Finishing drives key for Illini offense

Tue, 10/30/2018 - 4:03pm | Scott Richey

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith breaks down how his group played at Maryland and what needs to change heading into Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
