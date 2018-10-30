Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Improved passing game still a priority
Improved passing game still a priority

Tue, 10/30/2018 - 4:25pm | Scott Richey

Illinois wide receiver Trenard Davis discusses how the Illini passing game can improve, while quarterback AJ Bush Jr. touches on his better second half at Maryland and what he wants to accomplish this week.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
