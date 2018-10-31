Illini defense trying to limit mental mistakes
Wed, 10/31/2018 - 11:37am | Scott Richey
Illinois linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips and safety Sydney Brown discuss the resignation of defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson and how the Illini defense has to improve after three straight weeks of struggles.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
