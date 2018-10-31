Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Illini defense trying to limit mental mistakes
| Subscribe

Illini defense trying to limit mental mistakes

Wed, 10/31/2018 - 11:37am | Scott Richey

Illinois linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips and safety Sydney Brown discuss the resignation of defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson and how the Illini defense has to improve after three straight weeks of struggles.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-