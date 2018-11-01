Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, November 1, 2018 83 Today's Paper

St. Thomas More vs. St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball highlights
| Subscribe

St. Thomas More vs. St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball highlights

Thu, 11/01/2018 - 2:45pm | Colin Likas

Video highlights from the Class 2A BHRA Sectional final between St. Thomas More vs. St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball on Oct. 31, 2018, with postmatch reaction from Sabers coach Stan Bergman and athletes Anna McClure and Caroline Kerr, as well as Spartans coach Abby McDonald.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
-