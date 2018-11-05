Crime Stoppers: Champaign shooting

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding the fatal shooting of Arnold Hokins on October 14, 2018 at approximately 1:30 a.m. on the 2600 block of Lawndale Dr. Police are especially interested in anyone with exterior home surveillanc systems in the area of Centennial and Sangamon Drives.

Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Videographer/Producer: The News-Gazette