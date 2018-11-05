Execution at heart of improved Illini defense
Mon, 11/05/2018 - 4:51pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Lovie Smith breaks down his team's win against Minnesota, the improvements the Illini defense made and what is and isn't a catch. Spoiler alert: Smith 100 percent disagrees with the replay reversal of what was — then wasn't — a Minnesota fumble and Del'Shawn Phillips' recovery and touchdown.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
11/3/2018
-
11/3/2018
-
-
10/30/2018
-
10/30/2018
-
-
10/23/2018
-
10/23/2018
-
10/22/2018
-
10/20/2018
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.