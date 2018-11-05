Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, November 5, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Execution at heart of improved Illini defense
| Subscribe

Execution at heart of improved Illini defense

Mon, 11/05/2018 - 4:51pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Lovie Smith breaks down his team's win against Minnesota, the improvements the Illini defense made and what is and isn't a catch. Spoiler alert: Smith 100 percent disagrees with the replay reversal of what was — then wasn't — a Minnesota fumble and Del'Shawn Phillips' recovery and touchdown.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-