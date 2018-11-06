Illini ready for repeat performance at Nebraska
Tue, 11/06/2018 - 1:39pm | Scott Richey
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin discusses his favorite touchdown from the Illini's win against Minnesota and how that performance could have been even better. Then offensive lineman Nick Allegretti expounds on the latter and talks about the unique gameday experience at Nebraska.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
