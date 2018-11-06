Illinois in 'go mode' with opener approaching
Tue, 11/06/2018 - 4:30pm | Scott Richey
Illinois guard Trent Frazier recaps the Illini's exhibition win before looking ahead to Thursday's season opener against Evansville, while fellow guard Aaron Jordan hits on his last opener and the importance of rebounding.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
