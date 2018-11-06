Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

'Make the play' Illinois' offensive motto
Tue, 11/06/2018 - 1:32pm | Scott Richey

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith discusses his team's playmaking ability, how last week's practices led to the breakout performance against Minnesota, Reggie Corbin's big performance and Big Ten honor.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
