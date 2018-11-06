'Make the play' Illinois' offensive motto
Tue, 11/06/2018 - 1:32pm | Scott Richey
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith discusses his team's playmaking ability, how last week's practices led to the breakout performance against Minnesota, Reggie Corbin's big performance and Big Ten honor.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
