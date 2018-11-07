Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Illinois defense not satisfied after big game
Wed, 11/07/2018 - 11:49am | Scott Richey

Illinois sophomore safety Tony Adams breaks down his performance — and the Illini defense's — against Minnesota heading into Saturday's game at Nebraska while also discussing his move from cornerback before freshman safety Sydney Brown hits on how the Illini defense has to move forward to improve.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
