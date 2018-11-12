Crime Stoppers: Mahomet vehicle burglaries

Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance regarding burglary to motor vehicles on Oct. 25 and Nov. 4 on the 200 blocks of West Union St. and West Dunbar St. in Mahomet.

Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Videographer/Producer: The News-Gazette