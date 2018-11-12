Crime Stoppers: Mahomet vehicle burglaries
Mon, 11/12/2018 - 11:49am | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance regarding burglary to motor vehicles on Oct. 25 and Nov. 4 on the 200 blocks of West Union St. and West Dunbar St. in Mahomet.
Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
11/12/2018
-
11/5/2018
-
10/29/2018
-
10/15/2018
-
10/1/2018
-
9/17/2018
-
9/10/2018
-
-
-
-
7/30/2018
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.