Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, November 12, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Crime Stoppers: Mahomet vehicle burglaries
| Subscribe

Crime Stoppers: Mahomet vehicle burglaries

Mon, 11/12/2018 - 11:49am | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance regarding burglary to motor vehicles on Oct. 25 and Nov. 4 on the 200 blocks of West Union St. and West Dunbar St. in Mahomet.

Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Sections (2):News, Local
-