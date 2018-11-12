Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Hoyas a 'great test' for Illini
Mon, 11/12/2018 - 6:49pm | Scott Richey

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu talks about Tuesday's game against Georgetown, fellow guard Trent Frazier discusses the Illini's pace and freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili breaks down his first game in orange and blue.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
