Hoyas a 'great test' for Illini
Mon, 11/12/2018 - 6:49pm | Scott Richey
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu talks about Tuesday's game against Georgetown, fellow guard Trent Frazier discusses the Illini's pace and freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili breaks down his first game in orange and blue.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
