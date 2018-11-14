ILLINI HIGHLIGHTS: Georgetown
Wed, 11/14/2018 - 7:42am | Anthony Zilis
Check out highlights from Illinois' 88-80 loss to Georgetown, including 25 points from Ayo Dosunmu in a game in which the Illini were within one down the final stretch with a chance at a go-ahead basket.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
