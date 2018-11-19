Crime Stoppers: Champaign credit card theft

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance with a credit card theft that took place at Aldi on Interstate Dr. Fraudulent charges were then made at Target on N. Prospect.

Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Videographer/Producer: The News-Gazette