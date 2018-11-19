Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illini trying to finish strong against rivals
Illini trying to finish strong against rivals

Mon, 11/19/2018 - 3:46pm | Scott Richey

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith discusses the state of his team heading into the final game of the season Saturday at Northwestern with a particular emphasis on the Illini defense, which is down two coaches.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
