GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth state football highlights
Sat, 11/24/2018 - 7:00am | Colin Likas
Video highlights from the Class 2A football state championship game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Maroa-Forsyth on Nov. 23, 2018, with postgame reaction from Falcons coach Mike Allen and players Jared Trantina, Austin Spiller and Nathan Garard, as well as Trojans coach Josh Jostes.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
