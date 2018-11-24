Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, November 24, 2018 83 Today's Paper

GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth state football highlights
| Subscribe

GCMS vs. Maroa-Forsyth state football highlights

Sat, 11/24/2018 - 7:00am | Colin Likas

Video highlights from the Class 2A football state championship game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Maroa-Forsyth on Nov. 23, 2018, with postgame reaction from Falcons coach Mike Allen and players Jared Trantina, Austin Spiller and Nathan Garard, as well as Trojans coach Josh Jostes.

Videographer/Producer: 
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
Sections (3):Prep Sports, Football, Sports
-