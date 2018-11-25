Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illini grind out post-Maui win

Sun, 11/25/2018 - 5:38pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Brad Underwood breaks down his team's 86-67 victory against Mississippi Valley State on Sunday at State Farm Center with an emphasis on the Illini's three-point shooting (and overall offensive balance) and how their defense changes playing Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Adonis De La Rosa together.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
