Crime Stoppers: Rantoul Shooting
Mon, 11/26/2018 - 4:14pm | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a shooting in Rantoul on Nov. 19th on the 1200 block of Wedgewood Dr.
Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
-
