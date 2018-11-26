Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Crime Stoppers: Rantoul Shooting
Mon, 11/26/2018 - 4:14pm | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a shooting in Rantoul on Nov. 19th on the 1200 block of Wedgewood Dr.

Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

  

