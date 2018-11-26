Energy, effort needed in first true road game
Mon, 11/26/2018 - 3:32pm | Scott Richey
Illinois senior guard Aaron Jordan discusses the importance of rebounding in Tuesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge showdown with Notre Dame and what will be required in the team's first true road game. Then freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu hits on his first road game as an Illini, why recovery is important with a short turnaround and improvements the Illinois defense can make.
