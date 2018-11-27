Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illini nearly pull off comeback
Tue, 11/27/2018 - 11:05pm | Scott Richey

Illinois freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili discusses Trent Frazier's potential game-winning shot and his own ability to stay out of foul trouble, while senior guard Aaron Jordan breaks down the Illini's comeback attempt Tuesday against Notre Dame.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
