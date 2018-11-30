BHRA at Schlarman girls' basketball highlights

Video highlights from a girls' basketball game between Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Schlarman on Nov. 29, 2018, with postgame reaction from Hilltoppers coach Keith Peoples and athlete Janiah Newell, as well as Blue Devils coach Mike Stephens. Prior to the game, there was a ceremony recognizing Schlarman's state championship win earlier this year.

Videographer/Producer: Colin Likas