Fouls the Illini's downfall again
Thu, 12/06/2018 - 1:14am | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Brad Underwood breaks down his team's 77-67 loss to No. 19 Ohio State including another round of foul trouble, playing in Chicago and Trent Frazier's hard fall.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
