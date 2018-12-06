Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, December 6, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Fouls the Illini's downfall again
| Subscribe

Fouls the Illini's downfall again

Thu, 12/06/2018 - 1:14am | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Brad Underwood breaks down his team's 77-67 loss to No. 19 Ohio State including another round of foul trouble, playing in Chicago and Trent Frazier's hard fall.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-