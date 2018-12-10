Crime Stoppers: Mahomet home burglaries
Mon, 12/10/2018 - 1:53pm | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding several home burglaries in the Spring Lake Subdivision located southwest of Mahomet.
Thos with tips can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), 373tips.com, or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
