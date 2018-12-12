Squad-car footage of officer-involved fatal shooting of DaNathe M. Gulliford

This footage from a Danville police squad car released Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, by acting Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. shows the June 12 traffic stop that resulted in officers fatally shooting DaNathe M. Gulliford of Danville. It is of very poor quality, and there is no audio. Williams provided some timestamps of important moments:

1:45: Mr. Gulliford's headlights approach in the upper-left corner.

1:53: Mr. Gulliford's vehicle pulls between two houses.

1:59: The first police officer pulls in behind Mr. Gulliford.

3:15: Five flashes of light (representing shots fired by officers) are reflected in the left-hand mirror of Mr. Gulliford's car on the left edge of the screen.

3:24: Officers search Mr. Gulliford's vehicle.

Videographer/Producer: Danville police