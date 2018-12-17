Crime Stoppers: Champaign retail theft
Mon, 12/17/2018 - 10:47am | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a theft at Dick's Sporting Goods at Dick's Sporting Goods, 2000 N. Neil St. in Champaign.
Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
12/17/2018
-
12/10/2018
-
11/26/2018
-
11/19/2018
-
11/12/2018
-
11/5/2018
-
10/29/2018
-
10/15/2018
-
10/1/2018
-
9/17/2018
-
9/10/2018
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.