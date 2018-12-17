Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, December 17, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Crime Stoppers: Champaign retail theft
| Subscribe

Crime Stoppers: Champaign retail theft

Mon, 12/17/2018 - 10:47am | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a theft at Dick's Sporting Goods at Dick's Sporting Goods, 2000 N. Neil St. in Champaign. 

Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-