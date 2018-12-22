Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tigers take home Braggin' Rights
Sat, 12/22/2018 - 11:11pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Brad Underwood discusses the game plan against Missouri's trio of Illini-connected players, while senior guard Aaron Jordan breaks down what Illinois needs to do better offensively behind Trent Frazier.

Then Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin hits on what his team had to do against the Illinois defense, and Jeremiah Tilmon talks about the emotions of the game.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
