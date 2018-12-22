Tigers take home Braggin' Rights

Illinois coach Brad Underwood discusses the game plan against Missouri's trio of Illini-connected players, while senior guard Aaron Jordan breaks down what Illinois needs to do better offensively behind Trent Frazier.

Then Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin hits on what his team had to do against the Illinois defense, and Jeremiah Tilmon talks about the emotions of the game.

Videographer/Producer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette